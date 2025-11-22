Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of shops in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Shop 191 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Shop 191 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 191 m²
Floor 2/2
Retail space for rent at the address: agricultural complex Ozertso, Centralnaya str., 35A Ma…
$1,150
per month
Leave a request
Shop 79 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Shop 79 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
A retail space of 79.4 m2 is rented in the center of Ag. Lake. The room is a separate buildi…
Price on request
Leave a request
