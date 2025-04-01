Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Sciapanki, Belarus
Plot of land
Sciapanki, Belarus
Sale of a site with a foundation in the Zhabinkovsky district, Stepankovsky s/s 194073Unreso…
$6,000
Plot of land in Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
House for demolition in the Zhabinkovsky district. 1921 1st floor. General SNB- 39.8 sq.m, t…
$2,300
