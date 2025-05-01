Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Scarcouski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Scarcouski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Scarcova, Belarus
House
Scarcova, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Residential house in Pruzhansky district. 1959 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 73.8 sq.m., General.…
$7,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Scarcouski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go