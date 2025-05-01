Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Scarcouski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Scarcouski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Scarcova, Belarus
House
Scarcova, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Residential house in Pruzhansky district. 1959 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 73.8 sq.m., General.…
$7,900
