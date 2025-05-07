Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Link to the TikTok review For sale a modern residential house in the village of Revkutyevich…
$98,000
House in Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 95 m²
Residential house for sale in the village of Shchedrovshchyna of Minsk district, 33 km from …
$15,000
Cottage in Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Link to the TikTok review For sale a modern residential house in the village of Revkutyevich…
$98,000
