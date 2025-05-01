Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Sarocynski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sarocynski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Sarocynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sarocynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
A well-kept house in a small village, near a forest and a pond ❤️Log house on a spacious wel…
$6,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sarocynski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go