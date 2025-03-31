Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Sarocki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Sarocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Saracy, Belarus
House
Saracy, Belarus
Area 49 m²
A house on a spacious plot in ag. Sorrows ❤️Everyone dreams of a luxurious and peaceful life…
$36,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sarocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes