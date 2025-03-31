Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sarocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Sarocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
House for sale in the village of Selets ❤️ Cozy house in the village of Selets - comfort and…
$11,500
House in Saracy, Belarus
House
Saracy, Belarus
Area 49 m²
A house on a spacious plot in ag. Sorrows ❤️Everyone dreams of a luxurious and peaceful life…
$36,200
House in Sarocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
For sale a good strong brick house with a garage! Residential house - total area of 71.3 sq.…
$13,900
