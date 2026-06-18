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Residential properties with garden for sale in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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houses
10
2 properties total found
Cottage in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 257 m²
Sale of 2-storey residential cottage 2017. built in Sloboda Samokhvalovichsky village, 11 km…
$344,900
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in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
For sale half of a residential building 20 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the Slutsk hig…
$17,500
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Properties features in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
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