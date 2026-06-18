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Residential properties with garage for sale in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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houses
10
3 properties total found
in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
For sale half of a residential building 20 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the Slutsk hig…
$17,500
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Cottage in Samahvalavicy, Belarus
Cottage
Samahvalavicy, Belarus
Area 183 m²
Cozy cottage of 182.7 m2 with a winter garden in the center of Samokhvalovichi (15 minutes t…
$289,122
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House in Samahvalavicy, Belarus
House
Samahvalavicy, Belarus
Area 168 m²
Capital brick house for sale for a large family.The house is located in the best location of…
$227,683
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Properties features in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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