Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Salihorsk
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Salihorsk, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Salihorsk, Belarus
House
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 137 m²
Large house with garden, garden, Russian stove and all communications ❤️ The space, traditio…
$87,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Salihorsk, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go