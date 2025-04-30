Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Salihorsk, Belarus

3 properties total found
Cottage in Salihorsk, Belarus
Cottage
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 270 m²
Sale of two-storey cottage 269.6 m2! ❤️ Canned capital structure from the center of Soligors…
$50,000
Cottage in Salihorsk, Belarus
Cottage
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 306 m²
Sale of preserved two-storey cottage 306 m2! ❤️ For sale is an incredibly spacious cottage u…
$72,000
House in Salihorsk, Belarus
House
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 154 m²
Reliable brick house in Soligorsk ❤️Spacious brick house with a convenient location and thou…
$61,500
Properties features in Salihorsk, Belarus

