Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Salihorsk District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Salihorsk District, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 125 m²
Sale of the cottage in a great place. ❤️The dream of every person who wants a quiet life in …
$105,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 261 m²
A profitable investment - to buy a cottage ❤️We present to your attention a premium cottage …
$210,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Krasnadvorcy, Belarus
Cottage
Krasnadvorcy, Belarus
Area 210 m²
Unique offer: canned building with garage in the agro-town! ❤️ For sale is a spacious canned…
$43,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Salihorsk District, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go