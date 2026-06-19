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Houses with garage for sale in Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
For sale reliable, spacious and fully ready to live house in Cherven district. They built fo…
$82,985
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