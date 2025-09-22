Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Rudnianski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Rudnia, Belarus
House
Rudnia, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Modern house with garage 40 minutes from Minsk A flat, well-kept plot of 10 acres, without u…
$45,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go