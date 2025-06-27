Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Roski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Roski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Ros, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ros, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale inexpensive well-groomed two-bedroom apartment with cosmetic repairs in Ross. Apart…
$8,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Roski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go