Residential properties for sale in Roski sielski Saviet, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 6/9
For sale 1-bedroom apartment in mkr-n "Angarskaya".ooh Nesterova, 84The apartment is located…
$59,800
1 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 10/20
I will sell a 2-room apartment in Minsk 68 sq.m. near the Medinstitut (Metro Petrovshchyna).…
$127,000
House in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale a cozy cottage in the garden partnership Knitwearnik-84 in 32 km from MKAD. on the …
$29,500
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/6
A three-bedroom apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the …
$90,541
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
Buy a 2-room apartment in Minsk, Odoevsky St., 83/1 Contract number with the agency 280/1 fr…
$71,900
House in Zabasavicy, Belarus
House
Zabasavicy, Belarus
Area 58 m²
House with 25 acres of land ❤️ A reliable house with a large plot in the agro-town of Zabash…
$20,500
1 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 8/10
1-bedroom apartment, Brest, Suvorov str., 2004, 8 / 10 panel, 43.0 / 41.1 / 17.1 / 8.7, bath…
$44,900
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/5
2-room apartment located in one of the most attractive areas of Minsk, at the address: Indep…
$72,900
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/9
Cozy one-bedroom apartment for sale in Minsk, on Yakubovsky Street, 36 Your chance to find …
$58,900
House in Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
To your attention - a dacha is sold in Svisloch-Sad, it is 30 km. from Minsk Pukhovichi dire…
$37,500
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
For sale a cozy cottage with furniture in ST "Bearing", house 92; p.Volniy, the building is …
$25,000
3 room apartment in Lahoysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer you a unique option in the heart of the capital of the Belarusian Alps with a compl…
$51,000
