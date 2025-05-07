Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Rasnanski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Rasnanski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Rasna, Belarus
House
Rasna, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1954 1st floor. General.SNB - 87.0 sq.m., total. -…
$15,900
Leave a request
House in Rasnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rasnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1985 1st floor. General.SNB - 49.8 sq.m., General.…
$6,000
Leave a request
House in Rasna, Belarus
House
Rasna, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1958 1st floor. General SNB- 75.7 sq.m, tota…
$15,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rasnanski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go