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Houses with garden for sale in Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Lot 9640. House with a plot in the area of RakitnicaCall for more detailed informationOur cu…
$19,492
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Properties features in Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
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