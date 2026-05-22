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Houses with garage for sale in Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 219 m²
Lot 9421. Box house, garage, bath, hozblock. Rakitnitsky S/S. Sign up to see the number in t…
$87,500
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