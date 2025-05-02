Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Radaskovicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 473 m²
Your Oasis of Success and Rest ❤️ We present to your attention an exceptional property - a r…
$99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go