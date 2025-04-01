Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Radashkovichy, Belarus

3 properties total found
Manufacture 2 000 m² in Radashkovichy, Belarus
Manufacture 2 000 m²
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Area 2 000 m²
Sale of unfinished construction of 2000 square meters for production in the urban settlement…
$520,000
Commercial property 176 m² in Radashkovichy, Belarus
Commercial property 176 m²
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a comfortable, reliable building in the urban settlement of Radoshkovichi, 30 km…
$104,000
Warehouse 2 000 m² in Radashkovichy, Belarus
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Area 2 000 m²
Sale of an unfinished construction project of a bakery in the urban settlement of Radoshkovi…
$520,000
