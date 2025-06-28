Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Rackavicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Rackavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Novyja Rackavicy, Belarus
House
Novyja Rackavicy, Belarus
Area 54 m²
For sale a brick house with a land plot in the village of Novy Rachkovichi of Slutsk distric…
$11,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rackavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go