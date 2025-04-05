Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Rackavicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Rackavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
4 room apartment in Taniezycy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Taniezycy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 4-room apartment in the agro-town of Tanezhitsa Slutsk district. The apartment is l…
$12,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rackavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes