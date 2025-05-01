Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pyetrykaw
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Pyetrykaw, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Pyetrykaw, Belarus
House
Pyetrykaw, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Urgent sale! Big bargain!For sale one-storey brick house with a total area of 62.3 m2 in the…
$25,000
House in Pyetrykaw, Belarus
House
Pyetrykaw, Belarus
Area 40 m²
For sale a cozy country 3K house in Petrikov on Lipunova Street.The 12.5 acres plot of land …
$11,450
