Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Putcynski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
3
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room house in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy house is sold in the picturesque village of Himoroda 42km from the Moscow Ring Road (…
$30,478
Leave a request
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
For sale a cozy one-storey house in the village Zarechnoye. Rakov direction 24 km from Minsk…
$102,800
Leave a request
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Link to the TikTok review Cozy house for sale in the picturesque village of Chimorody 42 km …
$30,457
Leave a request
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 205 m²
Dream house on 31 acres of land - peace, comfort, nature! ❤️ Cozy house with a spacious plot…
$99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go