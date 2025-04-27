Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pukhavichy District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

Cottage in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 250 m²
For lovers of a wooden house, come and live.Extreme plot, 18.76 acres in private property, f…
$149,000
Cottage in Puhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Puhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 203 m²
For sale two-storey cottage in ST "UYUT-2" 60 km from MKAD Pukhovichi direction.Just 6 km aw…
$74,950
Cottage in Holatsk, Belarus
Cottage
Holatsk, Belarus
Area 168 m²
For sale cottage 2019 built in ag. Golotsk. 20 minutes on the road from MKAD and you are in …
$200,000
Cottage in Rudzensk, Belarus
Cottage
Rudzensk, Belarus
Area 281 m²
Multifunctional, spacious cottage with loggia, garage, housebuilding.The area of the house o…
$99,800
Properties features in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
