Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pukhavichy District
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

сommercial property
4
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 345 m² in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Warehouse 345 m²
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Area 345 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse with direct access to the railway and loading ramps for sale! • Ideal location: Th…
$399,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go