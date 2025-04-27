Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pukhavichy District
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

4 properties total found
Office 148 m² in Pukhavichy, Belarus
Office 148 m²
Pukhavichy, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of an industrial and warehouse complex located in Minsk region, Pukhovichi district, Pu…
$99,900
Leave a request
Warehouse 345 m² in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Warehouse 345 m²
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Area 345 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse with direct access to the railway and loading ramps for sale! • Ideal location: Th…
$399,000
Leave a request
Office 406 m² in Rudzensk, Belarus
Office 406 m²
Rudzensk, Belarus
Area 406 m²
Floor 1/1
Premises for sale for production, warehouse, office in Rudensk (Sovetskaya St.). City center…
$45,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 300 m² in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Commercial property 1 300 m²
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
A three -story building is sold in the city center! Location:   in the heart of the city, …
$780,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go