Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Prygaradny selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 1 423 m² in Vugly, Belarus
Manufacture 1 423 m²
Vugly, Belarus
Area 1 423 m²
An administrative and production base for multifunctional purposes is sold in Borisov. It's …
$500,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go