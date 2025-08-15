Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Prybarski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Prybarski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Prybarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Prybarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
For sale or exchanged for an apartment in Gomel, a two-storey house in the station "Gardens"…
$36,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Prybarski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go