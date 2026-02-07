Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pratasievicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Pratasievicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Vierajcy, Belarus
House
Vierajcy, Belarus
Cozy cottage in the woods with a large plot.For sale dacha in ST "Vereytsy", Osipovich direc…
$10,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pratasievicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go