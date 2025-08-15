Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of multilevel apartments in Belarus

Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 8/10
Spacious and stylish four-room apartment is located in a quiet courtyard with a closed area.…
$1,400
per month
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious and stylish three-room apartment is located in the center of Minsk. The apartment c…
$950
per month
