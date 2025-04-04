Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Poteykovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Poteykovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Poteykovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale agricultural estate and residential house in the historical place in the Kopyl dist…
$134,000
House in Poteykovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Poteykovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Buy a house near the forest! ❤️ One-storey cozy house among picturesque nature Address: Kopy…
$14,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
