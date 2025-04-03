Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Porplischenskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Porplischenskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Porplischenskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Porplischenskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 808 m²
Unique project of the estate complex lakeside in a picturesque place of the Vitebsk region i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Porplischenskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes