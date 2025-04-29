Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Parecki selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Parecki selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Parecca, Belarus
House
Parecca, Belarus
Area 54 m²
For sale 3-room apartment located at: ag. Druskininkaiskaya Street, 3.The apartment is locat…
$17,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Parecki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go