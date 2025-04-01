Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Polatsk District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Polatsk District, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
$27,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Polatsk District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes