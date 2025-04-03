Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Polatsk District, Belarus

apartments
3
4 properties total found
4 room apartment in Polatsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/5
A modern place for a comfortable life - a 4-room apartment! Very bright apartment with exce…
$34,500
House in Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
A beautiful land plot of 8.11 acres in Polotsk is for sale. Belchansky 4. The plot is flat, …
$27,500
Apartment 25 rooms in Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment 25 rooms
Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 334 m²
Floor 2/2
A recreation center in a picturesque area is for sale! Ideal place for family holidays and c…
$100,000
