Residential properties for sale in Polatsk, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
A beautiful land plot of 8.11 acres in Polotsk is for sale. Belchansky 4. The plot is flat, …
$27,500
