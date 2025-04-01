Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-level cottage with a land plot of 20 acres in 70 km. from the Moscow Ring Road, R…
$75,000
House in Lienki, Belarus
House
Lienki, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Residential building for sale in ag. Laziness. House from the beam, overlaid with a block ho…
$12,000
House in Zamoscie, Belarus
House
Zamoscie, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Are you looking for a permanent residence or residence? We offer you a great option: a resid…
$17,000
Properties features in Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

