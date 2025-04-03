Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pliuski sielski Saviet
  4. Short-term rental
  5. House

Short-term rental houses in Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
8 bedroom House in Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
8 bedroom House
Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Bedrooms 8
Number of floors 1
VIP complex on the Braslav Lakes Do you want to spend your weekend in the countryside and…
$1,298
per night
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes