Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pliuski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
House for sale in the National Park "Braslav Lakes". 700 meters from the cleanest lake "Volo…
$34,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes