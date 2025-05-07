Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pliski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 room house in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room house
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
45 km from the Moscow Ring Road, near the city of Smolevichi. A great option for a large fam…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 106 m²
Spacious country house in the village of Lipki ❤️Cozy house in the village of Lipki - your o…
$84,700
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Akcabrski, Belarus
Cottage
Akcabrski, Belarus
Area 226 m²
The house has central sewerage, heated floors, roof of metal roof, walls of gas silicate blo…
$110,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go