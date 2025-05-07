Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pliski selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus

сommercial property
4
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 383 m² in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 383 m²
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 2
A new two-story cafe building is for sale, located on the busy M1 highway (Brest-Moscow) nea…
$560,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go