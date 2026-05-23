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Сommercial property in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 2 483 m² in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 2 483 m²
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 2 483 m²
Multifunctional buildings v. Polevaya, s/s Plissky, r/n. Smolevichsky Total area of ​​build…
$800,000
VAT
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Warehouse 8 404 m² in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 8 404 m²
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 8 404 m²
$2,20M
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