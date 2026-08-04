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Houses with garage for sale in Pliescanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Pliescanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pliescanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
$42,950
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Properties features in Pliescanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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