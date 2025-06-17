Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pliescanicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Pliescanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Pliescanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pliescanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
For sale an excellent modern house 5 km from GP. Pinks. A plot of 25 acres on the right of o…
$53,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pliescanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go