Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Plescanicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Plescanicki selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Rudnya, Belarus
Apartment
Rudnya, Belarus
Area 67 m²
House with a plot in D. Rudnya ❤️For sale half of a cozy brick house with a plot of 7.5 acre…
$29,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Plescanicki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go