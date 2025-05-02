Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pleshchanitsy
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus

1 property total found
Warehouse 744 m² in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Warehouse 744 m²
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 744 m²
Floor 2/2
We bring to your attention a plot with a permanent structure, located at the address: Minsk …
$180,000
