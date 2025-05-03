Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus

сommercial property
3
1 property total found
Shop 148 m² in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Shop 148 m²
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/1
You can see the former library building in the city. Pinks. The object with good access road…
$69,950
